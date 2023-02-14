Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $225.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

RBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.57.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $239.65 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.42.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

