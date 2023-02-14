WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 187,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,595,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $428,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,813 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,637,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $224,000,000 after purchasing an additional 202,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 531,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Activity

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750,938. The company has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.