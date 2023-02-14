WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $345,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,014. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

