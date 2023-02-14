WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.00. 592,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

