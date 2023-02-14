WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,924,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,754,000 after buying an additional 145,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,891,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $960,469,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $14,950,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $570.05. 211,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,596. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

