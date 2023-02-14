WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 280,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after buying an additional 114,133 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,971,000 after acquiring an additional 47,002 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $374.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.19. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $482.53. The company has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

