WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IYC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $65.42. 8,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $77.64.

