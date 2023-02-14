West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to $97.00 at Credit Suisse Group

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $102.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 55.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 37.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.