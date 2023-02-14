West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to $97.00 at Credit Suisse Group

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $102.96.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
