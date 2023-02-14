Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.98

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 4375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Westaim Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.09 million and a P/E ratio of 36.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Get Westaim alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Parag Shah acquired 273,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$805,983.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,000.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.