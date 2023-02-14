WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 330.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,724 shares during the period. WideOpenWest accounts for approximately 1.7% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 1.37% of WideOpenWest worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 96,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,132. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WideOpenWest Profile

Several research firms have commented on WOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.