Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.36.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $247.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.67 and its 200-day moving average is $227.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

