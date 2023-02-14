Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $247.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

