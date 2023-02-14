Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 3%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.07 and last traded at $65.69. Approximately 88,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 479,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Further Reading

