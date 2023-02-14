WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 10,982 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,607 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LVS opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.34.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

