WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,421 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

