WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 156.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after buying an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

MA opened at $370.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.88 and a 200-day moving average of $339.02. The company has a market capitalization of $356.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

