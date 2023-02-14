WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.33 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

