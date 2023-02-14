WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,249 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

