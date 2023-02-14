WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,282 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 34.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after buying an additional 215,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $302.50 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.99. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More

