WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Rogers worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rogers by 78.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rogers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

