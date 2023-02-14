WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAPS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 28,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $34,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 28,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $34,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $32,372.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,383 shares of company stock worth $153,147 in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

WM Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,208 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 461,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 254,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

MAPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 708,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $169.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.