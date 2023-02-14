Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $150.28 million and approximately $2,022.74 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

