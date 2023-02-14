Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $100.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after acquiring an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,687,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,387,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,046,000 after purchasing an additional 236,570 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

