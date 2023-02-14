Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $100.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.94.
Several equities analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed
In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
- Chegg Faces a New Threat With the Rise of ChatGPT
- Can Junk Fees Prevention Act Thwart Live Nation’s Monopoly?
- 3 Mid-Cap Earnings Plays to Watch This Week
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.