XDC Network Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $366.75 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,814,986,398 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

