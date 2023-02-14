XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $44.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

XPO stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPO by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in XPO by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after buying an additional 574,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

