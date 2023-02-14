XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.67 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $77.67 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00043827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00217104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00634418 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $675,136.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

