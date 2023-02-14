Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.42. 84,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 879,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Zai Lab Trading Down 7.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
