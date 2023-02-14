Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.42. 84,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 879,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zai Lab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.