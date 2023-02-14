Zcash Market Cap Reaches $703.19 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $43.07 or 0.00198208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $703.19 million and approximately $82.05 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00056718 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

