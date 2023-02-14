Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %
ZION opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
