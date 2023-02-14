Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %

ZION opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.