Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15, Briefing.com reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

Zoetis Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 468,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.