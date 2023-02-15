10,433 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Purchased by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. 178,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

