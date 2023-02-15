23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 23,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $85,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of 23andMe stock remained flat at $2.75 on Tuesday. 2,196,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,729. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative net margin of 103.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ME shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 23andMe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

