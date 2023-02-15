32,642 Shares in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,141,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

JPRE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

