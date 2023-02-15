3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

3M stock opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.