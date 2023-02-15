500,000 Shares in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Bought by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. Astria Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 3.84% of Astria Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 908,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,782.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATXS. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

ATXS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. 5,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,793. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $234.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

