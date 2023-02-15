6,799 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Stryker comprises about 1.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $264.66 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.