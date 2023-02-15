756,092 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Bought by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 756,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000. Equitrans Midstream makes up 2.0% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,044,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,612,000 after acquiring an additional 426,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 287,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

NYSE ETRN opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

