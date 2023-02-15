A10 Networks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
A10 Networks Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks
Institutional Trading of A10 Networks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in A10 Networks by 13.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after buying an additional 308,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in A10 Networks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 224,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
About A10 Networks
A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.
