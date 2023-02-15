ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Capitalization Tops $83.38 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $83.38 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.75 or 0.28308022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,913,031 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.