AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.2% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,611. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $270.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

