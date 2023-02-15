AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 860,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,724 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in AbbVie by 98.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 97,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.45. 1,828,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average of $148.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.