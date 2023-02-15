Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 28th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE AOD opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 29,771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period.

