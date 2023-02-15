Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 115,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

