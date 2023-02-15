abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

