Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASGI opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

