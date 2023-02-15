Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Absolute Software Co. (TSE:ABST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.84. 175,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 132,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.16.

Absolute Software Trading Down 15.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,663.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$668.75 million and a PE ratio of -21.79.

Absolute Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.