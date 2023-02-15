Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Stephens raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

