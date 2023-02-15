Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.09 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $79.09 million and $2.52 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

