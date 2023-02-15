Acala Token Achieves Market Cap of $75.52 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $75.52 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00044402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00219902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12110286 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,824,193.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

